A vigil is being held Friday night for a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a Jacksonville Sherriff's officer during a traffic stop earlier in January.

Kwamae Jones was killed on Jan. 5, after Officer N. E. Lawson fired several times, striking both Jones and another occupant of the vehicle he was in, according to police.

Family said that Jones was working to get his GED and they are now left demanding answers from JSO in the events that led up to his death.

Police said around 9:20 p.m., they observed a car traveling in the wrong direction on Moncrief Road near West 45th Street.

Officers say they tried to pull the vehicle over but it did not stop. The vehicle then crashed into another vehicle before slamming into the base of a pedestrian bridge, police said.

RELATED: Family identifies teen shot dead by Jacksonville officer in Moncrief

According to police, Lawson approached the vehicle and "some sort of exchange took place" before Lawson fired several times striking and killing Jones.

The other occupant of the vehicle was also hit by gunfire. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

According to a news release from the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, JSO didn't notify the teen's family about his death. Jones' mother learned of her son died from the driver of the vehicle.

A rifle was found in the backseat of the car, police said.

Jones' mothers said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not provided her with any information on the case. She’s also been turned away and told that no information can be released because an investigation is taking place.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee is demanding the release of body cam footage from the shooting and is demanding that police are held accountable for their actions.

Kwamae Jones, 17, was shot and killed by a Jacksonville Sheriff's Deputy on Jan. 5.

FCN

The Community Action Committee has previously called for police accountability in a December officer-involved shooting that also stemmed from a traffic violation.

In that case, 22-year-old Jamee Johnson was shot and killed by an officer after he was pulled over for a reported seatbelt violation, according to an attorney for the family.

RELATED: 'I just need answers': Mother of FAMU student killed by JSO officer calls for release of police body camera video

Jamee Johnson, 22, a FAMU student, was shot to death by a JSO officer Saturday during a traffic stop. The family says he was pulled over for a seat belt violation.

Courtesy: Johnson family

Justice for Kwamae Jones