JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vigil for First Coast children killed in abuse cases was held Saturday night.

The event was put on by Safe Haven of Northeast Florida and included a reading of 73 names of children killed over the past two years.

“Amari was a handsome, energetic, charismatic toddler who loved life,” Nakasa Barnhil said.

Her son Amari was murdered in 2015. She says he was also a victim of abuse. Amari was a month away from his third birthday.

“Losing family members, friends, people who I thought would be around my entire motherhood,” Barnhill explains was exceedingly hard for her.

She turned to her faith after Amari’s death then to Safe Haven of Northeast Florida. The group keeps the memories alive of fallen children killed as a result of abuse.

“Lives lost could’ve been lives of doctors, lawyers -- we don’t know since they didn’t get the chance,” Safe Haven of Northeast Florida founder Kathy Swafford said.

Families were invited to speak out for the fallen and receive support. It’s part of the effort Swafford has been arranging for years.

“We will be there for the court proceedings, on the child’s birthday," she said. "They’re not just a statistic, that child’s name will be remembered.”