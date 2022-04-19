'I feel that he's with me:' Vigil held for Jared Bridegan with dozens showing up in solidarity

Kirsten Bridegan described how the support from the community is overwhelming

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Memories of Jared Bridegan were often made at the South Beach Park and Sunshine Playground.

His wife, Kirsten, said they visited the park often and would watch one of the kids ride his skateboard.

The park is where Bridegan's vigil was held, and it was a show of solidarity.

Bridegan's family traveled from out-of-state and out of the country to attend the vigil. He was someone's husband, father, brother and friend.

The vigil showcased printed pictures of Bridgean and his family, candles were lit in his memory and sign that read "Justice for Jared" displayed. The event was put together by three women: Eren Frauenheim, Marian Lee and Denise Fromme. They didn't know Bridegan. However, Kirsten called them angels.

"Kirsten's been calling us that," Frauenheim said. "We just bonded together. We're all very good friends, and we've taken a really big special interest in helping Kirsten through this time."

On Feb. 16, Jared was shot and killed while his youngest daughter was still in the car. During the vigil, a moment of silence was held for three minutes. Kirsten said that is how long it took for someone to send for help.

The Jacksonville Beach Police have not named a suspect, yet, but are relying on the public to identify a truck that was involved in the murder. Kirsten said she felt extremely alone the first couple of weeks after she found out what happened to him. Nowadays, she described the support from the community as overwhelming.

Dozens of people showed up to the vigil because they want justice for Jared. Kirsten said her family keeps pictures of him all around the house. She told First Coast News how her family will keep the traditions that were important to him, especially during the holidays.

"I feel that he's with me, he's with our family," Kirsten said.