JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community held a vigil for four-month-old Brooklyn at Ewing's Love and Hope Preschool Friday night. The infant died after she was left in a van at the preschool on the Westside.

The family turned the van where she died into a memorial. They said the car seat is still in the van where baby Brooklyn was found by an employee.

"The bible says weeping may cometh at night, but joy comes in the morning," Pastor Kadeem Borden of True Holiness Church on the Northside said as he led the group in prayer.

Borden spoke to us on behalf of Brooklyn's mother.

“Right now everybody’s just trying to support the mom," he said. "That’s the main focus.”

Dozens gathered to light candles and release balloons as they mourned with Lancia Isaac, Brooklyn's mom.

"As I watched this story a couple of days ago, it touched me because this could have been my child," Borden said. "Nobody ever imagines to wake up and kiss your baby and think it’s the last time.”

They prayed and cried at the preschool that has since been temporarily shut down.

"I just want everyone to pray for her," Borden said. "Pray for the Issac and Blunt family."

Even hours after the vigil, people have come by and brought balloons and lit candles. The community will continue to wrap their arms around the memory of little Brooklyn.

The family's GoFundMe page can be found here.