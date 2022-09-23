Candlelight vigil held for father who was killed in Alderman Park area shooting

The vigil for Erik Fountano was held at 7:30 p.m. at 1015 Art Museum Drive. The community came to show support and love to the Fountano family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil was held in honor of a 37-year-old father who was killed in an Alderman Park area shooting, on Thursday night.

The vigil for Erik Fountano was held at 7:30 p.m. at 1015 Art Museum Drive. The community came to show support and love to the Fountano family.

The father of four was shot to death on September 9.

Michael Brown, 46, was arrested on September 13 in connection to the shooting for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.