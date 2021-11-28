Vigil held for 14-year-old boy hit, killed by car while riding electric scooter

A Community Liaison says she’s been working closely with the city to get speed bumps put in throughout the neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vigil was held for a 14-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a car while crossing a street on an electric scooter last week on Jacksonville’s Northwest side.

Candles, teddy bears, and a sign that means everything to one family filled the area of the vigil.

Community Liaison for Rolling River Estates, Judy Wards, attended the memorial Sunday night.

She says they are looking at ways to make sure the neighborhood is more secure and safe for the kids, homeowners, and pedestrians.

“This was just an accident that happened unexpectedly. Out of our control. Something that we wished didn’t happen at all,” Wards said.

Wards says she’s been working closely with the city to get speed bumps put in throughout the neighborhood.

“We’ve actually had the city come out and engineers to come out and do an investigation in the neighborhood and [okay for us] to get the speed bumps,” Wards said.