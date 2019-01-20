JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A moving tribute took place for 12-year-old Isaiah Foster, a Northwest Middle School student who died Christmas Eve 2018.

Police classified his death as a suicide. Family and friends remembered his short life and raised awareness for suicide prevention during a vigil Saturday night.

“It feels like it was just yesterday that I was talking to him,” Foster’s uncle Chayvaughn Payne said.

Blue ribbons and balloons – an homage to the pre-teen’s favorite color.

“He was lovable,” Payne said, “He was athletic and he’d do anything that you could ask him to and more.”

Th vigil was put on by Safe Haven and the United Congregations for Communities and Youth, groups hoping to reach kids at risk of suicide or in abusive situations.

“Children who are abused or are bullied are more likely to commit suicide, so we want them to know that there is help out there,” Safe Haven executive director Kathy Swafford said.

Swafford knows first-hand. She said that story and those thoughts are not foreign to her.

“I was an abused child," she said, “and through all of my torment and anger and devastation, I reached out to help kids.”

Offering counseling and other programs as well, anything to keep one more life from being extinguished. Payne pled for anyone in need to get help.

“Find someone," Payne said. "Find someone that you can talk to. Go to anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is."

Swafford added that Safe Haven is expanding outreach across Northeast Florida to help kids and families of abuse and prevent suicide. The organization plans to open a facility along Edgewood Avenue on Jan. 23.

If you or someone you know needs help, it is always available.

Call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

It's free and available 24-7.