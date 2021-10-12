Viewing, celebration of life to honor Jacksonville Beach legend Sterling Joyce

Joyce died last week at the age of 71.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A viewing and celebration of life have been announced for Jacksonville Beach icon Sterling Joyce.

Joyce died last week at the age of 71.

On Tuesday, visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., at the Church of Eleven22. Family and friends are encouraged to please wear silver in honor of Joyce.

The celebration of life will be on Wednesday, the day after what would have been his 72nd birthday. Just like his past birthday celebrations, donations of toys, books and canned food will be accepted for the B.E.A.M Charity Fundraiser.