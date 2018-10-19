It’s better late than never, for dozens of Vietnam veterans right here on the first coast. Organizers of the Welcome Home Healing Conference say many of them faced a tough homecoming in the 1960s.

The veterans in attendance received pins and certificates thanking them for their services at Friday’s event at UNF.

The event, organized by Community Hospice and Palliative Care also gave veterans access to organizations and advocates, to help them cope with health problems and to receive the benefits they earned so many years ago.

“An event like this brings people together with other people who are maybe having the same challenges,” said Jimi Monahan, of Community Hospice and Palliative Care. “Part of it is just knowing they’re not alone, but the second part of it is having our professional organizations here and putting them in touch with them to provide services to them.”

Among those in attendance was Navy veteran Joseph Hart, who told his fellow veterans he served alongside John McCain on the USS Forrestal, which suffered a massive fire off the coast of Vietnam in 1967. Over 100 sailors died.

"There's a tremendous amount of effect that people don't realize as a result being in those types of situations,” Hart said.

His PTSD is understandable, but what often surprises people is that the effects didn’t manifest until recently, he said.

"Sometimes they lay dormant for 50 years,” Hart said.

It’s something retired Army Col. Anne Johnson says happens more often than people realize.

"Definitely,” Johnson said. "One of the symptoms we look for is isolation.”

Johnson is also the clinical director of Gratitude America, which takes veterans on therapeutic retreats.

Johnson says events like these are crucial because veterans are more likely to open up to their brothers and sisters in arms.

"If you think about the military, think of it as a tribe,” Johnson said. “You've been very connected with a lot of these folks, and when you transition out of the military, it's almost like coming to a foreign country as an immigrant, and trying to figure out the civilian world."

Here among his fellow veterans, Hart started to realize he's not alone in his fight.

"It was amazing,” Hart said. “A whole new world opened up to me just to get a sense of peace.”

