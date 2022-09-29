x
Your videos, photos during Tropical Storm Ian

First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as Tropical Storm Ian hits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as we weather Tropical Storm Ian.

The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage. 

Now that the storm has reached the First Coast, residents are seeing flooding, heavy rain and gusty wind.  

St. Augustine:

Man kayaks down A1A during high tide.

St. Augustine Beach feels impact of Ian storm.

Neighborhoods battle swampy streets. 

Matanzas Boulevard in St. Augustine flooded from Tropical Storm Ian

Street signs damaged during storms. 

Flooding in front of a property on Lake Maria Sanchez.

Two "boaters" cruise along the storm surge in St. Augustine.

Credit: Freedom Hendren
People boating in the storm surge in St. Augustine Credit: Freedom Hendren

Jacksonville:

Credit: Linda
Tree damage in Jacksonville Credit: Linda
Credit: anna
Tree damage in Jacksonville Credit: anna
Credit: Linda
Uprooted tree damage in Jacksonville Credit: Linda

Video: Intercostal waterway by Wonderwood Bridge in Jacksonville as Ian blows thru

Credit: Michelle Harold
Neptune Beach Intracoastal at 2pm Credit: Michelle Harold
Credit: Michelle Harold
Neptune Beach Intracoastal beach at 1pm Credit: Michelle Harold

Flooding at Doctors Lake Marina in Orange Park

Flooding in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood.

Credit: Taylor Levesque
Flooding in Jacksonville Beach neighborhood
Credit: Taylor Levesque
Flooding in Jacksonville Beach neighborhood
Credit: Taylor Levesque
Flooding in Jacksonville Beach neighborhood

