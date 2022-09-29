Your videos, photos during Tropical Storm Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as we weather Tropical Storm Ian.
The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage.
Now that the storm has reached the First Coast, residents are seeing flooding, heavy rain and gusty wind.
St. Augustine:
Man kayaks down A1A during high tide.
St. Augustine Beach feels impact of Ian storm.
Neighborhoods battle swampy streets.
Matanzas Boulevard in St. Augustine flooded from Tropical Storm Ian
Street signs damaged during storms.
Flooding in front of a property on Lake Maria Sanchez.
Two "boaters" cruise along the storm surge in St. Augustine.
Jacksonville:
Video: Intercostal waterway by Wonderwood Bridge in Jacksonville as Ian blows thru
Flooding at Doctors Lake Marina in Orange Park
Flooding in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood.