Video shows missing Jacksonville man injured, confused in Mexico

Robert Cantrell has not been heard from since this video was shared on Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A video has surfaced of what appears to be a missing Jacksonville man in bad shape in Mexico.

His name is Robert Cantrell and his family and friends are very worried about him.

Lauren Cantrell, his daughter, told First Coast News her father is "very loud, funny, and has an expressive unique personality."

She knows him as an often sharp-dressed man.

But in a Facebook video from June 29 out of Cancun, a man that looks like Cantrell is shirtless, shoeless, and disoriented.

At one point in the video, he says, "I have no memory."

In the video, a man asks him, "What is your name?" The shirtless man says, " Roberto. Wayne. Cantrelli."

"I’ve seen it a thousand times," Lauren Cantrell said. "That video is the only thing we have. It’s what we’re clinging to."

Lauren and her father’s friends said Cantrell traveled to Mexico in mid-June to look at some property in Cancun. They haven’t heard from him since. And then this video from late June appeared on Facebook.

A reporter named Israel Vega shot the video in Cancun. Vega apparently picked up Cantrell, nearly naked in streets and in disoriented.

Vega has Cantrell sit in his car's backseat, while he tries to find him help.

Vega is heard in the video saying, "You don’t’ know what happened last night, my friend?" Cantrell responds, "Nothing really happened. Oh," he looks down at his legs and arms, "I was cut by some security guards." "Where," Vega asks. "At the hotel. I never left the hotel," Cantrell said.

Clearly, he had left the hotel, but he doesn’t appear to remember how, when, or why.

"We got checked-in," Cantrell tells Vega, "and then everything started going plumfff!" Cantrell points down.

Describing her father in the video, Lauren Cantrell said, "His eyes were crazed. He's looking off into the distance. He couldn’t finish one sentence. Nothing about it was like him. He also likes to be very well-dressed."

In the video, Cantrell did not have any belongings or even shoes.

Vega, the reporter, asked someone to call paramedics.

One of the paramedics said Cantrell appears intoxicated. However, Robert told Vega in the vide that he doesn’t drink, and doesn't even have alcohol in the house.

His daughter said that part is correct.

"He is a counselor for addiction recovery. He doesn’t have alcohol in his house."

Paramedics eventually tend to him in an ambulance. Men in the video who appear to be helping Cantrell eventually tell the reporter that Cantrell will go to the hospital and then to the embassy. However, his daughter says he never went to the embassy or consulate.

Cantrell has disappeared since then. The video can be helpful, but Lauren Cantrell said, "It’s also one of the most painful things to watch. So I don’t’ want to watch it anymore." Her voice cracked.

The international search and recovery company, Texas Equusearch, is working this case.