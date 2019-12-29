First Coast News obtained video of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office vehicle with a badly damaged front-end in near an Arlington area intersection Saturday evening.

The video shows the JSO vehicle on the curb of an intersection near Arlington Road and Cesery Boulevard in front of Ali Motor Sports LLC.

The vehicle looks to have been involved in a crash that badly damaged its front-end. Two other patrol vehicles and officers could be seen in the area around the vehicle.

First Coast News has reached out to JSO to learn more information but there have been no reports of injuries.