Video shows impacts from oil spill as crews complete Golden Ray section six cut

Shoreline teams are actively surveying beaches along St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island and clean-up teams are standing by to quickly respond to any affected areas.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A beach advisory has been issued for Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island after a significant oil spill occurred Saturday during the cutting of section six of the Golden Ray wreck.

Multiple mitigation strategies are currently deployed inside and outside the Environmental Protection Barrier.

As responders with the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command continue to use multiple mitigation measures to contain any pollutants, the Coastal Health District is advising the public to stay alert for oil in the water and on the sand.

Oil that reaches the coastline may be in the form of bands or small, sticky globules and may be encountered by individuals who are swimming or fishing, the health district said.

If you step on a tarball or get oil on your skin, wash off the oil with soap and clean water. There is no need to use harsh detergents, solvents or other chemicals to wash oil from skin or clothing – these could be harmful to you, officials said.

“We have all assets deployed and are moving quickly to contain any dense oil which migrated beyond the EPB with the shifting tides,” said Incident Commander Chris Graff of Gallagher Marine Systems. “Our people have trained and equipment is prepared to ensure the protection of the people and environment of St. Simons Sound.”

Shoreline teams are actively surveying beaches along St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island and clean-up teams are standing by to quickly respond to any affected areas.

If you encounter residual oil on the shoreline or in the water, please call the National Response Center hotline at (800) 424-8802.