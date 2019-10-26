Imagine you're going for a morning stroll on the beach when you look out to shore to see sharks swimming by!

This was the sight Theresa Campbell Lindner experienced during her morning walk in Ponte Vedra Beach Friday around 7:30 a.m.

She shared this video in our First Coast Weather Watcher Facebook page along with the caption, "I always enjoy seeing sharks on my morning walk."

Lindner said there were several sharks and they were eating breakfast close to shore when she spotted them.

Many species of shark tend to come closer to shore during dusk, dawn and nighttime hours, according to Sciencing.com.

If you do see a shark in the water, be sure to stay out of the water, especially during feeding times.