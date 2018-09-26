A video of JSO officers aggressively detaining children is going viral, with more than 43,000 shares within 24 hours. In response, there has been a complaint filed regarding the incident. The mother of the kids wants something to be done.

Shawanda Jones said her children were late getting to the bus stop Friday afternoon. She came over to the scene on 103rd Street where police said her daughters were involved in a fight on the bus.

The police report describes that her daughters were pulling hair, spitting, kicking and slapping other children, but Jones said her girls didn't start the fight. "One of the children had been bullying my child. She spit on my daughter," Jones said.

She said one of her daughters was harassed, then the fight began in self-defense. Jones said the police officers never took her daughters' statements and painted her girls as the aggressors.

The situation escalated, and Jones was arrested for resisting arrest without violence.

"My daughter was screaming out like 'Please don't touch my mom!' she was afraid. Children see police brutality all over the news, children are getting murdered, children are getting hurt. My children were upset, they responded. I'm their mother," Jones said.

In the video, one girl is seen running to Jones' feet, later being slammed on the ground when she got out of her handcuffs. She screams, "Please leave my mama alone!"

"How can a 95-pound child be a threat to you? How can a mother in handcuffs be a threat to you? I had to sit there and watch you beat my children," said Jones.

Jones was Baker Acted and her daughters were issued juvenile civil citations.

Jones said she wants the officers involved to be disciplined.

JSO did not address the behavior of the officers but confirms there was a formal complaint filed involving this situation.

© 2018 WTLV