JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After today's downpour the parking garage at the newly opened Publix in San Marco had some standing water issues.

Thanks to Aliera Pererson for the video.

By 2:50 p.m. most of the water had drained.

The massive supermarket opened today at Hendricks Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard.

The project broke ground in early 2021 after several false starts.