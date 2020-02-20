People on the internet are applauding a FedEx driver after a camera captured him stopping to help secure a downed American flag.

A Facebook video posted by Rick Guerino Jr. on Feb. 7 shows the driver stopping his vehicle and rushing over to the home's flagpole which had apparently blown over due to high winds.

The driver can be seen unclipping the flag that was laying on the ground and folding it properly.

The flag's owner posted the video to Facebook, thanking the driver for his kind act.

The video has more than 250,000 views and hundreds of comments applauding his patriotism.