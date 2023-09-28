Video evidence in Ponte Vedra stabbing released, teenager accused appears in court

Police worn body camera footage reveals the moments after Madison Schemitz was stabbed in the parking lot of Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra.

Example video title will go here for this video

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — New evidence was released in the case of a St. Johns County teenager who is accused of attempted murder.

Police worn body camera footage reveals the moments after Madison Schemitz was stabbed in the parking lot of Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra.

Thursday was the first pretrial hearing for Spencer Pearson, who is accused of attempted murder and stabbing his ex-girlfriend Madison Schemitz.

Pearson's defense attorney and the state prosecutor agreed to meet again in 60 days to give the defense a chance to review discovery in the case. Some of that discovery is police body worn camera footage from the day of the stabbing.

Pearson was escorted into the courthouse in chains, the scar from when he tried to cut his own throat after the stabbing, still very much visible and a reminder of that fateful day in June.

“Suspect down, he slit his own throat," could be heard at one point of the body worn camera footage.

Body camera footage sheds a light on the moments after the stabbing, including an account from the good Samaritan who rushed in to try and save Schemitz’s life.

“I see the guy on top of the girl. Knocked him the (bleep) off then he sliced me," said the good Samaritan on body worn camera footage.

Madison Schemitz survived that stabbing, she’s paralyzed from the waist down, but started a “One Love” chapter at her high school to teach students about healthy relationship practices.

As for Pearson, his next pretrial hearing date is scheduled for November 30.

After the pretrial hearing, Schemitz released the following statement:

“Every day is still a fight. I am working incredibly hard every day and making great progress. I continue to ask for privacy when it comes to my recovery, but I greatly appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. I encourage everyone to educate themselves on Spinal Cord Injuries and Disabilities, along with Domestic Violence and Abuse. Linking arms with the One Love Foundation has been amazing so far, and I hope to continue to educate and advocate for myself and these causes as I continue this journey. This is just the beginning. #MadisonStrong”