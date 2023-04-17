First responders rescue driver from submerged car in North Florida

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed upside down in a retention pond.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies, firefighters, and civilians were able to rescue a driver from a submerged car on Palm Coast Parkway Sunday night.

Deputies say upon arrival, deputies and firefighters quickly jumped into action, diving into the water and pulling the driver to safety with the help of several citizens. They also ensured that there were no other occupants within the vehicle, as they had located a child’s car seat in the back seat during their search.

CPR was initiated, and the driver was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.