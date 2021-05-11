Video: Boat appears to crash into Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine

At this time it's unclear if there were any injuries or how many people were onboard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A boat in St. Augustine reportedly crashed into the Bridge of Lions Friday morning, according to a WeatherStem camera in the area.

If you look closely in the video below, you can see the boat on the right-hand side of the screen resting against the bridge. Some sort of towing company can then be seen pulling the boat away.

At this time it's unclear if there were any injuries or how many people were onboard.

Currently, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for large breaking waves of 7 to 8 feet along the beaches, in addition to a high rip current risk with dangerous conditions.

First Coast News is working to find out more and to provide better video.

Widespread rain will continue to spread in from the south with the showers becoming steadier through the day. The heaviest of the rain will fall across North Florida and in places along the coast like St. Augustine to Palm Coast. The wind will be gusty out of the northeast, sustained along the coast at 25+ mph.