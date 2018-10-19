A town hall meeting was held Thursday evening in the Jacksonville Convention Center where the allocation of money to the families and victims of The Landing shooting was discussed.

A committee established by the National Compassion Fund discussed eligibility for what they've named the Jacksonville Tribute Fund.

Electronic Arts, or E.A., the gaming company that held the Madden Tournament where the shooting took place, donated $1 million to those victims.

The National Compassion Fund is a program by the National Center for Victims of Crime. Their goal is to help victims and victims families quickly after a tragedy, using donations from corporations and people. The program helped organize funds for the survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting and the Parkland school shooting.

"As the number of mass casualty crimes increased, people wanted to do something. Something terrible like this would happen, and people would feel bad, and so out of the kindness of their heart, they felt 'I want to do something, I want to help,'" said Jeff Dion, Executive Director of National Compassion Fund. "So what did they do? They sent money, spontaneously."

A committee will decide how much is given to whom. The committee is made up of representatives from the Exchange Club Family Center, E.A., Victim Advocates, Eldersourse, JSO, UNF, and the former Jacksonville City Council Eric Smith.

The objective is to give the most money to the families of the two men killed, Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robinson. Then, some to the shot and physically injured, and then divide the rest among people who suffered psychological trauma.

"We can ensure that 100 percent of the money that's sent for the victims is distributed to the victims," said Dion.

After several lawsuits have been filed against Chicago Pizza where the shooting happened, its employees were asking to be recognized as victims in the mass shooting. "I don't think anyone that was there that day is going to be the same," said Heather Kirkland, an employee.

The deadline to donate to the Jacksonville Tribute Fund is November 30, and the money will be distributed in late December. You can find the GoFundMe here. Or you can visit www.nationalcompassionfund.org

