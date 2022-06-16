Victims of deadly boat crash in Clay County identified by FWC

A woman onboard the boat was ejected and later died, according to the FWC.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The people onboard the boat that crashed in Black Creek have been identified by Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Heather D. Anan of Fleming Island died as a result of the crash, according to a crash report from FWC.

FWC says Earl S. Brookins, also of Fleming Island, was injured.

Investigators say, on Tuesday, the two were on a 20-foot boat traveling westbound on Black Creek.

FWC says the boat was being operated by Brookins, with Anan as a passenger, when it struck a large boathouse dock at a high speed.

FWC says as a result, Anan was ejected into the water. A homeowner reportedly saw her in the water and jumped in, pulling her to the shore.

The homeowner attempted CPR, but investigators say she was declared dead.

Brookins was injured and transported to Orange Park Medical Center, where he remains in noncritical condition with lacerations to his arms and injuries to his back and head