The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to an incident in the Hyde Park area of Jacksonville Tuesday morning involving at least one victim.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of San Juan Avenue. At this time, it's unclear why exactly JSO responded.



The area around Jammes Pub was reportedly sealed off for a period of time and the Medical Examiner’s Office was seen removing one victim from a tree line between Jammes Pub and the neighboring gas station.



Police reportedly finished up at the scene just after 4 a.m. without releasing any further details.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.