Victim of workplace related shooting on the Westside identified by police

Julio Rivera was a Marine, according to an obituary, and served our country for five years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior report)

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has identified the man that died in a workplace related shooting at Mobile Communications America on the Westside last month.

"The Jacksonville Beach Police Department sends their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Julio L. Adorno Rivera," posted the department on Facebook. "Julio was a valued employee of our Motorola Partner, Mobile Communications America."

Rivera was a Marine, according to an obituary, and served our country for five years.

"Julio was a loving husband, son, brother, and friend who was deeply loved and will be forever missed," reads the obituary.

A celebration of Julio’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5.

At this time it's not clear if the ceremony is open to the public, so First Coast News is withholding that information until we get in touch with a family member.

On Oct. 27, police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Police say upon arrival they located Rivera with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department later pronounced him dead.

Police say that the Rivera may have gotten into an argument with another person before the shooting occurred.

The suspect is currently outstanding and there was no identifying information for the victim, police said.