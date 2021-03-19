St. Augustine 17-year-old identified as victim in deadly Nocatee crash

"His family and friends are in shock right now and are absolutely devastated," writes campaign creator Jamie McCarthy in the fundraiser description. "Anyone that knows Georgie will tell you that he lived his life to the fullest every day. He loved football, fishing and had the biggest heart of any kid I know ... It goes without saying he will be deeply missed by his community, friends and family."

"It's heartbreaking to write this, never thought I would have to, but here goes... last night Georgie Moreland (17 years old) was in a car accident and passed away at the scene . His family and friends are in shock right now and are absolutely devastated.



Anyone that knows Georgie will tell you that he lived his life to the fullest every day. He loved football, fishing and had the biggest heart of any kid I know. His smile would light up a room. Always so funny and witty. Georgie always had jokes :) it goes without saying he will be deeply missed by his community, friends and family.



Unfortunately, his mother is now forced to make difficult decisions while grieving this immense loss of her son, which is why I am creating this GoFundMe page.



These funds will be used for funeral expenses and to help her through this time so she doesn't have to worry about giving her son the sendoff he deserves or paying rent for the month.



Any amount you could spare to help her with funeral costs and living expenses would be much appreciated - no amount is too small.