St. Augustine 17-year-old identified as victim in deadly Nocatee crash

NOCATEE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was first published Thursday.)
The victim in a deadly crash in Nocatee early Thursday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Georgie Moreland of St. Augustine, according to a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the teen's memorial expenses.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a vehicle drove through the intersection of Cross Town Drive and Preservation Trail around 3:30 a.m., crashing into the woods. The driver was also a young adult, police said. Georgie was the passenger and died at the scene.
The fundraiser, which has already surpassed its $8,000 goal, describes Georgie as funny and witty, with a smile that would light up a room.
"His family and friends are in shock right now and are absolutely devastated," writes campaign creator Jamie McCarthy in the fundraiser description. "Anyone that knows Georgie will tell you that he lived his life to the fullest every day. He loved football, fishing and had the biggest heart of any kid I know ... It goes without saying he will be deeply missed by his community, friends and family."
Read the full fundraiser description below:
"It's heartbreaking to write this, never thought I would have to, but here goes... last night Georgie Moreland (17 years old) was in a car accident and passed away at the scene . His family and friends are in shock right now and are absolutely devastated.
Anyone that knows Georgie will tell you that he lived his life to the fullest every day. He loved football, fishing and had the biggest heart of any kid I know. His smile would light up a room. Always so funny and witty. Georgie always had jokes :) it goes without saying he will be deeply missed by his community, friends and family.
Unfortunately, his mother is now forced to make difficult decisions while grieving this immense loss of her son, which is why I am creating this GoFundMe page.
These funds will be used for funeral expenses and to help her through this time so she doesn't have to worry about giving her son the sendoff he deserves or paying rent for the month.
Any amount you could spare to help her with funeral costs and living expenses would be much appreciated - no amount is too small.
Thank you and hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight.
Jamie"