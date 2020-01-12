Victim in deadly Ponte Vedra bicycle crash identified

Tim O'Brien's family said he was an ABC News correspondent for more than 20 years. They bought a home in NE Florida, where he loved cycling daily after retiring.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The man killed in Monday's crash involving two vehicles and a bicycle in Ponte Vedra has been identified by his family as 77-year-old Tim O'Brien, a former ABC News correspondent of more than 20 years.

O'Brien's wife, Guadalupe "Petie" O'Brien, said she and her husband bought a home in Northeast Florida after he retired. She said O'Brien loved bicycling and went on rides nearly every day.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was driving north on State Road A1A in the left turn lane at Mickler Road while O'Brien was on the southbound sidewalk on his bicycle. The truck attempted to turn left onto Mickler Road, but collided with a sedan driving south, causing the car to travel off the road and hit O'Brien.

Petie O'Brien said they moved to the area to be closer to Tim O'Brien's twin brother. She said O'Brien used to lead bicycle tours, and their family would travel around the world to ride with groups of people.

