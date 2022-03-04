Victim expected to be OK following shooting on the Westside

Police say there are no apparent witnesses and the incident, but all parties have been identified.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hospital in reference to a person shot at another location.

Police say during the preliminary investigation, it was discovered an altercation occurred between two people at a home near the intersection of Collins Road and Walden Road, where a gun was fired.

Police say as a result, a victim was shot in the forearm and torso, and was transported to the hospital where they are in serious but stable condition.

There are no apparent witnesses and the incident, but all parties have been identified, and the incident appears isolated, says JSO.

Police say Violent Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit responded and are conducting an active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.