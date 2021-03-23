Vice President Kamala Harris visits Feeding Northeast Florida, leaving optimistic feeling

Vice President Harris' short trip was long enough to understand the needs and impact of COVID-19 especially when it comes to food insecurity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a quick trip to Jacksonville for the Vice President Kamala Harris. She came to tout the benefits of the American Rescue Plan.

However, her short trip was long enough to understand the needs and impact of COVID-19 especially when it comes to food insecurity.

"I am tickle pink," said Frances Clark.

As her motorcade rolled into feeding Northeast Florida, after a slight delay, Madam Vice President was greeted by 50 or more supporters.

"I think it is a great plan and look forward to everyone that gets to benefit from that program," said Olivia Meadows.

Vice President has been visiting cities to spell out the benefits of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, and in the process, listening to the community needs. She held one of those listening session at Feeding Northeast Florida.

"I bring thanks on behalf of the President," said Madam Harris, "because the work that we did with the American rescue plan was designed with you on my mind. And with the folks who serve in mind."

In 2020, Feeding Northeast Florida distributed nearly 31 million pounds of food that is an 82 % increase over 2019.

"I was so moved by the vice president's genuine concern," said Susan King.

King is CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida and while the non profit does not benefit directly from the ARP, she said her constituents, or those who use the program, will and that's good news.

"This plan offers a very genuine tool that will assist families so that it will shorten that line," said King. "No one likes to be in line."