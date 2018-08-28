ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- The American Legion Post 37 in St. Augustine is quiet in the early afternoon, except for a few of its leaders chatting before the day gets busy.

One of the things they're talking about is the White House's decision to lower the flag to half mast this weekend to honor John McCain only to raise it Monday and then lower it again under pressure.

"I think that was wrong," Charles Wiecking said. "If he's being honored with flags at half mast, every flag should've been at half mast. So I think the White House should've left it at half mast."

"The flag for John McCain should've remained at half staff for as long as it could," Jim Crutchfield said. He is the commander at the local American Legion Post.

"I was in the air force for 21 years," he noted.

Charles Wiecking is the treasurer of the post. "I love the army."

Wiecking and Crutchfield think differently about McCain.

"McCain gave a lot to this country," Crutchfield said. "He's the greatest."

"I thought he was an average senator," Wiecking said.

But they think President Trump should've honored him with keeping the flag lowered, and they think the "P-word" got in the way.

"Oh politics, all the way. No doubt," Crutchfield nodded.

"I think that was a cheap shot," Wiecking said about the flag being raised again. "But I'm a big fan of the president."

The Commander of the American Legion for the country told the president what she thought should happen to the flag at the White House.

"She wrote a letter to the president, suggesting the flag remain at half staff until the internment of John McCain," Crutchfield explained.

Under pressure from veterans groups and many others, President Trump did have the flag at the White House lowered to half staff again Monday. It left some veterans admitting the president -- even though they like him -- did the wrong thing.

"If you're going to honor the man, then do it the way it was supposed to be done, not pull petty stuff out of the bag and say because he did this we're not going to do it," Wiecking said.

Meanwhile, the flag at this American Legion post remained lowered since McCain's death.

