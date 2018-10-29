Veterans will receive free admission to the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active military who have their military ID will get free access to the museum and their immediate family members will receive 10 percent off of their admission as well.

Exhibits currently at the museum include:

Wrecked! The Story of a Revolutionary War Shipwreck

At Home with the Harns: A Look Inside the Home of a Keeper Family

Legends of the Light: Stories from the Lighthouse’s Past

US Coast Guard Barracks from WWII with artwork depicting the US Coast Guard

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Regular ticket prices are $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors and children under 12 and admission is free for children less than 44 inches (because they are unable to climb the tower).

For more information, check out the Light house's website.

© 2018 WTLV