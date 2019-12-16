ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Nearly 2,000 wreaths were laid at the headstones of veterans at the Jacksonville Memory Gardens Saturday thanks to the Wreaths Across America program.

The Clay County Fire Rescue, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Orange Park Harley Owners Group all escorted a UPS truck with 1,854 wreaths from St. Catherine’s Catholic Church to Jacksonville Memory Gardens in Orange Park. A wreath was then laid at every headstone in the cemetery. It was the fourth year that the cemetery participated in the national event.

The event also included a moment of silence to remember the fallen, the prisoners of war, missing in action and to honor those who have served and are serving the nation’s armed services.

Wreaths Across America is a program designed to remember our nation's fallen heroes, honor those who serve, and teach our children about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.