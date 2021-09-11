Veterans, first responders remember serving on 9/11 during commemorative ride

Many cyclists were veterans who completed tours in Afghanistan. Others were first responders who worked on the ground when the world trade center was hit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 30 warriors with the Wounded Warrior Project rode in remembrance of those who served during and after the September 11th attacks on the 20th anniversary Saturday morning.

People like Iola Jonhson-Lewis, who did her first cycle event since losing her leg while serving in the army.

“When they told me I was able to come, I was excited because I haven’t rode a bike since I was a little girl," said Iola Johnson-Lewis, 25-year-Army vet 25 yrs.

Johnson-Lewis, using a handcycle, lead the pack as they set off.

“Excited, very excited and it feels awesome to be appreciated," said Johnson-Lewis.

The group met at the Wounded Warrior Project headquarters, before traveling throughout the South Point area.

Some like Nick DiPalo, a retired New York police officer who was working in the Bronx and responded on the ground in Manhattan 20 years ago.

“The world lost two great people, my two friends Terry and Terry. So I always think of them first and foremost," said Nick DiPalo, a retired NYPD officer.

“I think it’s very important to remember that there are Americans like me and all these great warriors here willing to lay their lives down for their fellow man, and that’s exactly what we’re willing to do," said DiPalo.

With America’s last troops leaving Afghanistan just days before this event, the events honor where we’ve been and acknowledge the work left to be done.

“The events of the last couple of months that have really upset a lot of veterans across the country have really emphasized the importance of the programs and services that we provide.”

“Fitting day to just remember what happen to our country 20 years ago and honor those that have given so much on behalf of all of us," said Mike Linnington, CEO Wounded Warrior Project, Retired Army Lieutenant General.