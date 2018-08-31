FERNANDINA, Fla -- In this coastal community, there is a small road problem that has ruffled the feathers of a group of veterans: A very narrow road.

Wades Place, the narrow road in question, is becoming a hazard for drivers.

"We are going to have a tragedy," said Alexis Lorentson.

Lorentson is president of VFW Post 4351 and she's very concerned about what has become a parking problem on Wades Place.

"It is difficult for our members to get in an out safely because of all the traffic," she said.

Most of the illegal parking is coming from the patrons of a nearby restaurant. The road has no shoulders, no parking, and no speed limit.

"Somebody getting killed is one of my biggest concerns," she said.

Lorentson said she has reached out to the Nassau County Government and the Florida Department of Transportation, yet the problem still exists.

"I think the state is responsible and need to put no parking signs on one side of the street," she said.

On Your Side contacted the Florida Department of Transportation. A spokesperson responded with the following statement:

The Florida Department of Transportation is aware of vehicles parking along this section of State Road 200 in Nassau County. The issue is currently being addressed, and signage stating "no parking" will be placed along the roadway.

FDOT encourages all drivers to follow roadway laws. All issues of unlawful parking or illegal roadway behavior should be reported to law enforcement.

Why is it a FDOT issue?

Wades Place is maintained by the FDOT and it is connected to State Road 200.

