Veterans Day Parade to take new route through Downtown Jacksonville

Next Wednesday the City of Jacksonville will honor and celebrate those who have served this great country of ours during the annual Veterans Day Parade.
The parade, presented by the Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A, will begin at 11 a.m. and will take a new route through downtown this year.
Beginning on Water Street, the procession will make its way towards Laura Street and then loop back around to head southbound on W Adams.
The parade will conclude at Lee and W Forsyth Streets.
This patriotic parade will feature grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and much more!