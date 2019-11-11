The City of Jacksonville is honoring its veterans, both past and present, with a parade in Downtown Jacksonville Monday.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and First Coast News will live stream the event.

Parade Route

The parade will start at the corner of A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard and Bay Street. It will then turn left on Newnan Street and continue along Independent Drive and Water Street, passing the Times Union Center. It will end at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Viewers can line up on both sides of the street along the parade route.

The parade route for the Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Jacksonville, 2019.

COJ

Road Closures

6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gator Bowl Boulevard from A Phillip Randolph Boulevard and Adams Street

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.