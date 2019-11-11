The City of Jacksonville is honoring its veterans, both past and present, with a parade in Downtown Jacksonville Monday.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. and First Coast News will live stream the event.
Parade Route
The parade will start at the corner of A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard and Bay Street. It will then turn left on Newnan Street and continue along Independent Drive and Water Street, passing the Times Union Center. It will end at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.
Viewers can line up on both sides of the street along the parade route.
COJ
Road Closures
6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Gator Bowl Boulevard from A Phillip Randolph Boulevard and Adams Street
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bay Street from A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard to Newnan Street
- Newnan Street from Bay to Independent Streets
- Independent and Water Streets from Newnan to Lee Streets
- Lee Street from Water to Adams Streets
- Bay Street from Lee Street to the Interstate 10 Entrance ramp on Bay Street