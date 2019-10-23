JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If a fire breaks out, anyone would want help readily available and as soon as possible. That’s the idea behind the “Fire Watch” program, which was just given the green light after a vote to pass it at Jacksonville City Council Tuesday night.

The Fire Watch program is designed to give suicidal veterans a better, more personal lifeline.

City Councilman Rory Diamond is the Fire Watch coordinator and the head of K9s for Warriors, another veteran support program that provides service dogs for free in coordination with Fire Watch.

"It passed, good news!" he said. "So all five counties have passed it unanimously, so now the work begins."

In Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties alone, there are an estimated 125,000 veterans; of which, far too many contemplate and commit suicide. But even one is one too many, which is why the Fire Watch program was passed in each of those counties.

In fact, veterans' suicides are on the rise, according to a 2019 study, which also says the number of veteran suicides surpassed 6,000 each year for the past decade.

"I'll be there every step of the way," Diamond said. "This is my passion, I believe we can lower veteran suicide, we’re off the sidelines now, we’re going."

The Fire Watch program will offer one-on-one counseling, with a network of thousands of local veterans, religious leaders and experts to act like a family and give support and encouragement.

"I always promised that if I got a seat in government we would fight veteran suicide, and we’re doing that," he said.

On Nov. 6, he says there is a plan to showcase the website and phone app for Fire Watch, which will offer a way for veterans to contact volunteers who they can stay in contact with at any time.