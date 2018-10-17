JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grant Bourne isn’t riding to the ends of the earth to prevent suicide. He’s riding farther.

Bourne, a retired Marine from San Diego, is nearing his goal of riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle 100,000 miles – four times the circumference of the planet – a journey he began Jan. 1.

The man and his machine are both imposing – Bourne stands 6’2” and his bike is decked out with panniers for long-distance riding – and Grant knows it. But when he stopped for a chat with First Coast News on Tuesday, he revealed a tender heart.

“I’ve had depression,” he said. “I’ve been suicidal, myself.”

“My motorcycles have been my cure for my depression in my case,” he revealed. He said he’s also lost two friends, including fellow Marines, to suicide.

Bourne, who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Japan, has taken his bike across all of the 48 lower states and a stretch of Canada so far. He realizes that motorcycling might not be the right medicine for everyone or all forms of depression.

In addition to raising funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention during his “Ride Out Of The Darkness” crusade, he has had countless conversations, encouraging people struggling with unhappiness to seek help.

“If you have a 6’2”, 220-pound bearded guy on a Harley come up to you and say ‘It’s OK to not be OK’,” he began, describing interactions typical during his nearly 97,000 miles so far, “it kind of makes people go, ‘Well, if he can do it then I can do it’.”

Grant anticipates reaching the six-figure-milestone in early November. He’s asking people to contribute to the cause most of all by reaching out to loved ones if they’re hurting, but also by contributing to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention via his donation page.

To learn more about Grant and his journey, click this link to his Facebook page.

© 2018 WTLV