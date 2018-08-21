A soup kitchen that serves hundreds in Putnam County could be forced to close.

The Interlachen Soup Kitchen is on County Road 315 just north of State Road 20. It is part of an ongoing zoning battle that could be resolved in a meeting Monday.

Those who use the soup kitchen say it’s a lifeline, but just across the street neighbors say it’s too close to their homes and a school.

“This is the only place me and my family can get the food we need,” Sonny Fitman, a patron of the Interlachen Soup Kitchen said.

For the hundreds who get their meals at the kitchen every week, it is a similar story. Dave Yonts, a Vietnam War veteran, opened the doors in 2011. He purchased five acres closer to town in March where the current kitchen stands in hopes of offering more services.

“They’re never asked to give anything, I don’t even ask for their name and if they come here hungry, they’re going to eat,” Yonts said.

But complaints from neighbors started earlier this summer. First Coast News reached out to the attorneys for the city of Interlachen who issued a cease and desist order to the soup kitchen in July. They explained the zoning where the kitchen stands is for residences, but the board could grant conditional use.

Rock Sexton who lives just across the street said he’s considering moving if the kitchen stays.

“I don’t have anything against a soup kitchen put it in a zone away from schools,” Sexton said.

Yonts said regardless of the zoning board’s decision, his plans for feeding those in need won’t change.

“If they tell me no, we’ll be here cooking. If they tell me yes, we’ll be here cooking,” he said.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the City of Interlachen government office.

