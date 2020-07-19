local
'Very active' police presence in Starke; avoid area of Washtington and Church Streets
Police say the roads from Brownlee Street South and Adkins Street are closed, as well as Cherry to Water Streets.
Author: First Coast News Staff
Published: 1:02 PM EDT July 19, 2020
Updated: 1:02 PM EDT July 19, 2020
STARKE, Fla. — The Starke Police Department and the Bradford County Sheriff's Office is responding to an active scene in the area of Church and Washington Streets in Starke, Florida.
The sheriff's office said the scene was "very active," urging the public to avoid the area.
