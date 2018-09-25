Jacksonville, Fla. — Even though it’s now technically Fall, that doesn’t mean the sun’s rays are any less damaging. With that in mind, our verify team wanted to verify some fast facts about sunscreen.

Your sunscreen should have UVA and UVB protection.

“That is TRUE,” says Granger. “When you’re walking down the sunscreen aisle, look for a product that has broadband protection.”

One application of sunscreen lasts all day.

“That is FALSE. Your skin begins to burn in about 10 minutes, so what you do is you multiply the SPF which is 15 by 10 and that’s about the maximum amount of minutes you would have protection for that sunscreen, so 150 minutes. They really recommend about once every 2 hours at the most to re-apply.” Granger also says sunscreens should be reapplied immediately after swimming, toweling off or excessive sweating.

You should use the highest SPF possible.

That’s a FALSE one. “Around 30 % max going to be the most coverage a sunscreen can possibly give. The main emphasis is the application”

You can get sun damage on a cloudy day.

As someone who has very light skin, I can say that’s TRUE from experience. “There is also other incidental sun exposure that we don’t even think about maybe, if we are standing in the parking lot talking to our friends or the car window down with our arm out or doing yard work we are still getting exposure to that sun” So it is important to make putting on sunscreen a part of your daily routine.

Sunscreen is better than covering up.

Another FALSE one. “You would have more coverage if you had a lightweight sun shirt on or a hat on or sunglasses.” But Granger says adding sunscreen it always beneficial as well.

