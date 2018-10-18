Jacksonville, Fla. —

Did you know that out of 100 veterans, about 8 of them have PTSD? That surprising statistic from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows just how prevalent the disability is. With so many veterans struggling with this disability, there are many questions circulating about employment. And whether you need to disclose that information.

The question is, “Am I legally obligated to let my employer know that I have PTSD?”

The short answer is, “absolutely no, never.” That’s Rory Diamond. He is the CEO of K9s for Warriors located in Nocatee. The organization provides service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD.

“In an interview process you should never ever be asked about a disability and you never have to say anything about a disability you may or may not have. That is illegal under federal law and it’s very strict.” Says Diamond.

The U.S. equal opportunity employment commission outlines veteran employment rights on their website. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, an employer can not treat an applicant or employee unfavorably in all aspects of employment. That includes hiring, promotions, job assignments, you name it. For example, it is illegal for an employer to refuse to hire a veteran that has, was previously diagnosed with or is assumed to have PTSD.

“If you have PTSD and you need some sort of accommodation like extra breaks, then you need to let your employer know that you need extra breaks because of a disability but you never have to tell them that you have PTSD,” Diamond says that you might need a doctor’s note but that should be all.

“Having PTSD is just the same as having a wheelchair or being blind. All disabilities, employers are supposed to make reasonable accommodations. So, if you were blind you could ask for a computer that has a braille [keyboard]. Same thing if you have PTSD, you can ask for extra breaks. If you have problems with hearing you could ask for a quieter room to work in. These are all reasonable ways to make a job work for everybody. Everybody has the right to the dignity of work.”

There are many resources for Veterans on the first coast. K9s for Warriors is one of them.

The city of Jacksonville also provides veterans service officers. They help Veterans and their families with employment and training programs, filing for VA disability compensation, and much more.

“You just need to figure out what it is that you care about and figure out how to open the doors to get there. “

