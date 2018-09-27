QUESTION:

Did Trump deem October 4th as 'Bring Your Bible to School Day'?

ANSWER:

No this event has been in effect since 2014, before the Trump Administration began.

SOURCES:

USASpending.gov, BringYourBible.org, Focus on the Family

PROCESS:

The topic of religion in school can definitely be a hot button issue for some. One of the latest viral claims circulating on Facebook says the President Trump has declared October fourth as "bring your bible to school day". So is this true?

The Verify team is all about getting you the facts on these kind of viral claims you see online.

Verify researchers found out Bring Your Bible to School Day is a legit event, being acknowledged on October fourth this year.

The annual event is described as a way for students across the nation to celebrate their religious freedom and participation is voluntary by students of all grade levels.

It's organized by non-profit Christian group, Focus on the Family.

Now the organization does have Trump ties. Under the Trump Administration, in 2017 Department of State gave $49,505 for an abstinence-based HIV AIDS prevention program run by Focus on the Family's affiliate in South Africa.

Also Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the organization's 40th anniversary celebration in June 2017.

But the Bring your Bible To School Day started back in October 2014 which falls under the Obama Administration not Trump's.

So we verified this claim is false, President Trump has not declared October fourth as Bring Your Bible To School Day.

© 2018 WUSA