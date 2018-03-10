Polarizing political posts have been circulating around social media about Dr. Christine Blasey and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The allegations of sexual assault have been cannon fodder for trolls trying to spread false information.

We have already broken down many posts on social media but we wanted to look at a few more.

You may have seen a claim that Dr. Ford said she called a friend from her cell phone after her alleged sexual assault in 1982.

It goes on to say that the cell phone wasn't even invented yet, so she wouldn't have been able to make the call.

First, Dr. Ford never said she used a cell phone to call a friend.

We looked through her written testimony and transcripts of the questions and answers she gave.

Nowhere does it say she called someone. In fact, she was adamant to say that she didn't tell anyone, writing, "Brett's assault on me drastically altered my life. For a very long time, I was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone these details."

Page four of her testimony read, "Over the years, I told very, very few friends that I had this traumatic experience. I told my husband before we were married that I had experienced a sexual assault. I had never told the details to anyone — the specific details — until May 2012, during a couples counseling session."

Dr. Ford also said in her testimony that she ran home afterward and didn't remember how she got home.

So we can say the claim that Dr. Ford said she called a friend from her cell phone is false.

Now to the second part of the post -- it did have the correct retail price of a Motorola DynaTAC 8000X in 1984.

The meme took the introductory paragraph of an article about the first handled cellphone published by Mashable back in 2014.

