Verify: Yes, a simple slip and fall can cause a brain bleed resulting in death

Doctors say after a fall if someone is acting strange they need to go to the doctor immediately

SAN ANTONIO — 65-year old Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room last month. The investigation found Saget hit his head resulting in multiple skull fractures.

There has been a lot of talk on social media surrounding the death of Saget, which led us to this week's claim.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that a simple slip and fall can cause a brain bleed to the point where it results in death?

THE SOURCES

Medical Director for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Westover Hills, Dr. Michael Corneille

Adult Trauma Medical Director for University Hospital, Dr. Mark Muir

THE ANSWER

Dr. Corneille, told us, "The types of injuries that we see include subdural hematomas, epidural hematomas. Those are the sort of life threatening injuries that people can get for a blow to the head and sometimes from just a simple slip and fall and striking the ground."

Dr. Muir agrees and said, "It's absolutely true that even a simple fall or what most people might think of as relatively minor head to head injury can cause under certain circumstances could cause significant bleeding inside the skull and bleeding around the brain, and if not treated promptly, that can lead to some serious injuries or even death."