JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is set to develop its new headquarters at 325 W. Adams St. It’s big news for the city and the utility but what does it mean for you?

Customers will not foot the bill for the new facility, according to Alan Howard, chair of the JEA board of directors.

"I’m very confident there will be no increase in rates as a result of the new headquarters being built,” Howard tells First Coast News.

Adams Street was the cheapest of the final three bids. Its $72 million price tag is less than the $81 million projected for the proposals at Lot J near TIAA Bank Field and Kings Avenue on the south bank.

The Adams Street cost does not include a parking lot, so it’s possible the amount could increase, but as it stands now, it’s the location least likely to pass the cost on to the consumer.

What about customer service?

Hurricanes are always a concern on the First Coast and JEA took that into consideration.

An overview of the sites shows the Adams Street location is less likely to flood.

The site is projected to remain dry during a storm surge from a Category 3 hurricane, according to the storm/emergency operations overview.

Lot J would see 3-5 feet and Kings Avenue would see 0-5 feet under the same conditions, according to the overview.

The downtown location would also disrupt travel less, because it’s only a few blocks away from the current location.

Back in February, First Coast News spoke to Rakisha Campbell who pays her JEA bill in person at the JEA headquarters every month.

A shorter move to Adams Street would save her and others like her from taking a connecting bus or a long walk.

“Especially if people don't have a car,” Campbell said. “I'm not willing to walk all the way over there to Jaguars stadium just to go pay a bill."

The winning bid went to Ryan Companies US Inc. which will now negotiate the development of the new headquarters at 325 West Adams Street.