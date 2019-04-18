Churches around the First Coast open their doors and hearts to the less fortunate, which can include feeding the homeless.

But a pastor at a local church told his congregation on Sunday they can't feed the homeless anymore because they need a city permit.

David Wright sent us an email saying in part: 'I just never heard that you need a permit...could you please check into this? I just think it's another way for the city to make money.'

First Coast News can verify that because of Jacksonville’s City Ordinance 250.123, you do need a permit to feed the homeless for bona fide religious motivations.

The city ordinance says that a permit shall be required when 21 or more homeless people are being fed by a church group on public property.

A one-year permit costs $25.

If you want to hand out food inside a church, you do not need a permit, as long as the church is compliant with Department of Health regulations.

If you hand out food on the street, the City says any food distributed in city right-of-way must be done through a permit.

Once you apply for a permit, it can be approved or denied within ten days.

The application says if the event occurs at a city park, an additional permit will be required.

The City says this ordinance is in place for the safety of those being fed.

If a group violates this ordinance, they could face a $350 fine per offense.

The application can be found here.

