A vehicle plowed through a Dollar Tree in North Jacksonville Friday night.

Viewer Heather Pierce sent First Coast News photos of the crash.

Heather Pierce

Pierce said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree, located at 12123 Lem Turner Rd.

She said there is a lot of damage done tot he store. No one was injured, she said.