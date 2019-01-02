JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a commercial vehicle fire in Northwest Jacksonville, Thursday night.

The fire was reported in the 14400 block of New Kings Road before 8 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

One person was trapped but has since been extricated, JFRD said. That person's condition is unknown.

As of 8:17 p.m. the fire was regarded as "under control" by JFRD.

JFRD has not disclosed the cause of the fire.

A First Coast News Viewer submitted a video showing heavy flames in the area.