A vehicle caught fire Wednesday night after it drove into a gas station pump in Westside Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD was called to the scene in the 6700 block of Ricker Road at 9:23 p.m.

A transport was made to an area hospital, but the number of victims remains unknown.

JFRD has since left the scene.

