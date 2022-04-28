VA withdraws GI Bill status of Jacksonville dive school after drownings, safety complaints

The CDA Technical Institute will no longer be allowed to accept new students under the GI Bill, which could lead to a drop in admission rates.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Department of Veterans Affairs has withdrawn its approval for a Jacksonville diving school to be able to train veterans and other eligible persons under the GI Bill.

The withdrawal comes after two drownings at the CDA Technical Institute in Jacksonville.

In a letter to the institute, the VA cites these two instances as reasons to withdrawal the approval, in addition to multiple complaints by students of unsafe practices.

Since 1944, the GI Bill has helped veterans and their family members get money to cover all or some of the costs for school or training. The CDA Technical Institute will no longer be allowed to accept new students under the measure, which could lead to a drop in admission rates.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released new information about a student drowning at CDC technical institute.

In addition to this month's drowning, a February incident also claimed the life of a student.

Victor Leroy Pierce Junior, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, died after an incident at the CDA Institute.

His classmates told officers they noticed Pierce lagging behind the group, then all they saw were bubbles.

Police say Pierce was unresponsive and CPR was unsuccessful.

The medical examiner's office determined pierce drowned and that alcohol was a contributing factor.

Fellow divers have created a petition to shut down classes at CDA until this month's drowning is fully investigated.